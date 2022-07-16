Dedication ceremony for Shipley homestead marker set for July 23

After months of fundraising, publicity and coordination, the Reuben Shipley family homestead historic marker will be dedicated at a ceremony set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Newton Creek Park, Newton and James streets in Philomath.

The program will include remarks by local dignitaries and representatives from the Linn Benton NAACP, Oregon Black Pioneers and the Oregon Travel Information Council, and a performance by vocalist Marilyn Keller.

Attendees are invited to stay for refreshments following the program.

Philomath’s Mount Union Cemetery is situated on land that once belonged to Reuben and Mary Jane Shipley, one of Oregon’s earliest Black pioneer couples. Reuben was born into slavery in Kentucky and brought to Oregon by his enslaver, Robert Shipley, in 1853. In return for driving the family wagon across the continent, Robert granted Reuben his freedom.

Reuben worked for Eldridge Hartless and purchased 101 acres of Christian Bales’ homestead. In 1861, Reuben deeded 2 acres of his land to create the cemetery with the condition that Blacks be allowed to be buried there as well as whites.

The Shipley marker was made possible through the support of the Oregon Community Foundation, the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians, the Baha’i Faith of Corvallis, the Oregon Black Pioneers and contributions of 43 individual donors.

The design and research for the marker was a combined effort, including members of the Mount Union Cemetery Association, Oregon Black Pioneers, Linn Benton NAACP, the Baha’i Communities of Benton County, the Oregon State University Archives, the Benton County Historical Society and the Oregon Historical Marker Committee. The city of Philomath provided the location of and support for the marker.

