Dec. 20 is Buy Local Day at Co-op

Co-op anniversary 01 15

First Alternative Co-op grocery stocker Hope Cooper tends to the bulk food section of the south store in 2020. The Co-op is hosting a Buy Local Day on Dec. 20.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media filr (2020)

Dec. 20 has been designated as Buy Local Day by the First Alternative Co-op in Corvallis.

The Co-op will donate 10% of its sales on local products to It’s On Us Corvallis (IOU Corvallis).

IOU Corvallis supports local owned restaurants, food businesses and people who are food insecure. Since its start as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic the group has recirculated more than $260,000 through the local economy.

In addition to the purchase local event the Co-op will allow shoppers to round up their purchases through the Kuto app with the proceeds also going to IOU Corvallis. The round-up campaign runs from Tuesday, Dec. 14, through Monday, Dec. 20 The Kuto app works with local businesses to help reduce the fees charged for credit card transactions and help keep spending local.

