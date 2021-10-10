Debra Saunders: Everybody hates Facebook

My preference over hiring more heavy-handed censors would be to eliminate Section 230 liability protections to protect against arbitrary or discriminatory actions. Yes, the First Amendment allows private companies to control speech within their domain, but with social media giants marching in lockstep with Washington's elected left, I don't trust them.

On the issue of children, Twenge had useful suggestions on what parents, not government, can do to steer their children from the dark side of the internet. There's the Wait Until 8th pledge — parents promise not to give their children smartphones until at least eighth grade as long as 10 families from their child's school also adhere to the pledge. Basic phones that allow calling and texting without access to time-sucking platforms would be allowed. "Let kids be kids a little longer," the group exhorts.

"I think we are at that moment of reckoning," Twenge noted.

I see adults who feel the downside of too much screen time and are changing their habits. Twenge sees students and educators trying to limit the presence of smartphones in schools. Some parents object, but she reminds them that for decades, families somehow managed to schedule dinner and sports and other activities without handheld devices.

Parental controls can limit how much time children spend online. Adults can use those controls for themselves, too. That simple act, getting people away from blue screen light, might help everyone sleep better at night.

