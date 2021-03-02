Debra J. Saunders: House Dems flirting with censorship

To make their point, Eshoo and McNerney wrote, "One popular television show aired a segment about OANN last April that included a dire warning: 'the kind of misinformation (OANN) is spewing right now could end up getting people killed." The popular show? "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," hosted by a comedian.

The letter also cited Media Matters — a left-wing propaganda group — as an authoritative source, accusing Fox of broadcasting what it called "misinformation" 253 times over a five-day period. An example: "Fox pushed for school re-openings 34 times despite public health concerns."

It's not good when those who pose as enemies of misinformation cannot distinguish between fact twisting and unwelcome opinion. Weak thinkers with lazy arguments are not the people you want determining who gets on cable TV or the internet.

The Democrats' focus on conservative media only overlooks the fact that every news organization makes mistakes. Sometimes the mistakes involve simple error. Others involve honest mistakes facilitated by bias. Others are the result of bad judgment. After all the bogus stories on Trump campaign collusion with Russia in 2016, Democrats should know that discretion is the better part of valor.

At the hearing, Eshoo took issue with critics who said that the letters violated the First Amendment.