Debra J. Saunders: Bet on it: Trump will run in 2024

Let's not kid ourselves. Former — yes, former — President Donald Trump wants to run for president in 2024, and so he shall.

The story some Republicans like to tell themselves — that Trump will not run again for the White House because he knows he can't win and he's smart enough to see the glory in being a GOP kingmaker — is wishful thinking.

Trump is enjoying leaving his plans unclear so he can lure various GOP hopefuls to Mar-a-Lago to kiss his ring. Later, Trump can use their courtship against them.

He'll run because he only gets the ego-slathering adulation he craves at a campaign rally. If he dooms the GOP to failure and sows more discord among voters, he's OK with that.

He doesn't mind losing, because he can pretend he didn't lose, blame election fraud and let his base shred any elected Republican who dares call out the emperor's new clothes.

The base thinks that Trump's critics lack courage when it's really the likes of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy who folded to save his sorry skin.