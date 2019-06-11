Police were called to investigate the death of a man on the grounds of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Sunday morning, but he appears to have died of natural causes.
Lt. Dan Duncan, a spokesman for the Corvallis Police Department, said David Stauffer, 64, collapsed on a sidewalk outside the dialysis center, just southeast of the main hospital building. He was found deceased about 7:20 a.m. on Sunday by a Good Samaritan nurse, who alerted emergency dispatchers.
“He lived in the area and went out for a walk and suffered a medical event,” Duncan said.
Police cordoned off an area adjacent to the sidewalk for several hours to investigate the death but found nothing suspicious, and the county medical examiner confirmed the death was natural, Duncan said.
Jennifer Nitson, a spokeswoman for Good Samaritan, said hospital operations were not disrupted.