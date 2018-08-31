For the second time in two years, the Dooley family of Philomath is faced with the loss of a parent.
Liz Dooley, 49, died on Aug. 23 after battling a rare medical condition called pulmonary arterial hypertension.
She left behind a daughter, Juliea, 26, and a son, Devin, 16. Other survivors include Dooley’s mother, Sharon; three sisters, Marcie, Tina and Shellee; and a brother, Reese.
Liz Dooley’s passing comes less than two years after the death of her husband, Dan.
Dan Dooley had survived three separate cancer diagnoses, but after his latest remission the disease metastasized and took his life on Oct. 23, 2016. He was 44.
While Dan Dooley’s health problems were chronicled in a 2013 article in the Corvallis Gazette-Times, his wife was reluctant to talk publicly about her own medical issues. Even as her condition deteriorated, Liz Dooley continued to focus on her family and pursue her personal passions, working with 4-H groups and youth volleyball teams in the Philomath area.
According to family friend Diane Noble, Dooley had been scheduled to consult with doctors next week about a potentially life-saving medical procedure, “but she didn’t make it.”
Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. today at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. in Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, people are invited to make donations to the Dooley Family Fund at any Citizens Bank branch. Noble said the money will be used to defray funeral costs, cover unpaid medical bills and help with ongoing expenses.