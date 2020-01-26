Death at Hells Canyon

Safety issues

All of the men assigned to the Hells Canyon-Starr Creek project were experienced heavy equipment operators, but it’s not clear how much training any of them had on operating skidders in general or the John Deere 540B in particular.

The county’s investigation found that several road crew members received some training from Jim Stouder on the skidder used in 2018, but there was no additional training on the new skidder prior to the 2019 work. The 2018 training was not documented, and no one could remember for certain whether Pete Neuman took part in those sessions. One employee recalled that workers got five to 10 minutes of hands-on training apiece in the county maintenance yard.

In their statements to investigators, county employees said they experienced a number of serious mechanical problems with the skidder from Jackson Luck.

It could be difficult to put the machine in gear, and sometimes the brakes would stick. The engine died frequently, often while the operator was trying to turn the skidder around, and when that happened the footbrake would stop working. If the machine was on a slope when the engine died, it would roll downhill and the operator would have to shift into neutral and restart the engine to get power back into the brakes.