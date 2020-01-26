Death at Hells Canyon

A Benton County road worker who died on the job last summer was operating a poorly maintained piece of leased logging equipment that was owned by his supervisor’s son, according to findings from two investigations.
Pete Neuman, 59, was using a John Deere skidder to move logs at the site of a road-building project in the Hells Canyon area of south Benton County shortly after noon on Aug. 9 when the vehicle rolled down a steep hillside for about 300 yards and overturned.
Neuman, a 21-year veteran of the county road maintenance division, was partially ejected from the 10-ton machine and died from massive head trauma when it landed on top of him.
An internal review by the county and an investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found that there were numerous safety issues with the skidder, including frequent stalling, brake failures, bald rear tires and a jury-rigged seat belt.
Investigators also determined that Jim Stouder, the longtime head of the county road department, had approved a rental agreement for the skidder that paid his son, Charlie Stouder, more than $7,000.
Benton County officials issued a three-paragraph statement expressing regret for Neuman’s death and professing a commitment to employee safety (see sidebar with this story for full text). However, citing a pending insurance claim, they declined to respond to a list of detailed questions sent by the newspaper or make key managers available for interviews.
County road crew members who worked with Neuman at the job site declined to speak on the record, citing fear of reprisal at work, despite the fact that they have union representation.
Jim Stouder, who is no longer employed by Benton County, did not return several phone calls requesting an interview.
But documents released by the county in response to a public records request paint a detailed picture of the events surrounding Neuman’s death — and raise serious questions about training requirements, safety measures and equipment contracting.
What follows is based primarily on the findings of two investigations, one performed by Benton County Natural Areas & Parks Director Laurie Starha and the other conducted by Benton County Sheriff’s Office personnel, as well as other documents released by the county.
The job
At the time of the fatal accident, Neuman was working on a road construction project in the Coast Range foothills west of the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, about 12 miles south of Corvallis.
The purpose of the $400,000 project was to connect two dead-end gravel roads, Starr Creek and Hells Canyon, by building a 1-mile stretch of new road. This would provide an escape route for residents of 53 homes in the remote rural neighborhood in the event of a wildfire or other emergency.
Work began on the job in the summer of 2018, but the project was a long way from finished when winter rains put a stop to the construction season. When the second phase got underway in the summer of 2019, the first thing that had to be done was to cut down mature trees and brush along the proposed route.
That work was done by a contract crew, but the loggers left the downed timber where it lay. It was up to county road crew employees to delimb and buck the logs, then stack them in decks at a landing where they could be loaded onto trucks and hauled to a sawmill.
To move the logs, the road crew needed a skidder — but the county didn’t have one.
While the Benton County Public Works Department maintains a fleet of dump trucks, bulldozers and other road-building machinery, it does not own a skidder, a specialized piece of heavy equipment used in logging operations.
The county had rented one for the first part of the job in 2018, but that machine wasn’t available in 2019. Road crew supervisor Jim Stouder, however, knew where he could get one.
The supervisor
Jim Stouder was hired as manager of the Benton County Public Works Department’s road maintenance division in 2000.
He retired at the end of June but came back to work supervising the road crew in July under a contract with a temp agency that paid him $75 an hour. Prior to his retirement, he was earning a salary of $98,000 a year, according to records provided by the county.
Members of the road crew told investigators that it was Stouder who planned the Starr Creek-Hells Canyon road extension project and supervised the work at the job site. They also said it was Stouder who arranged to rent the skidder, and that it was common knowledge the machine was owned by a member of Stouder's family.
It’s not unusual for Benton County to rent heavy equipment for certain jobs. On the Starr Creek-Hells Canyon project, for example, road crew employees were using two excavators and a bulldozer obtained from United Rental and Wilson Equipment Rentals & Sales, along with several county-owned vehicles.
The skidder was obtained through Jackson Luck Enterprises, a Corvallis excavation company that has a yearly materials and services contract with the county.
But Jackson Luck didn’t own the skidder. Charlie Stouder did.
In his own interviews with investigators, records show, Jim Stouder explained that skidders can be hard to find and aren’t readily available to rent. When it came time to line up equipment for the Starr Creek-Hells Canyon job, he set up a three-way deal involving the county, Jackson Luck and his son.
“(Jim) Stouder said he knew Charlie Stouder had a skidder,” a sheriff’s deputy wrote in his report, “so he got Charlie Stouder and Jackson Luck in contact with each other.”
The equipment
Charlie Stouder works for a Corvallis construction company, but according to his father he was looking to go into business for himself when he bought a used grapple skidder early last year from a Veneta logging outfit, an investigator’s report states.
The skidder is a John Deere model 540B — a four-wheeled tractor with big rubber tires and a partially enclosed cab, articulated in the middle, with a small bulldozer blade on one end and a grapple for grabbing and lifting logs on the other.
The reports don’t record how much Charlie Stouder paid for the machine or how old it was.
An equipment rental agreement between Charlie Stouder and Jackson Luck, provided by the county in response to a records request from the newspaper, values the skidder at $32,000 and promises to pay Stouder $3,000 a month for the three-month length of the contract.
Julie Jackson of Jackson Luck told a sheriff’s investigator that the company kept $500 of the monthly fee for acting as a rental agent, with the remaining $2,500 going to Charlie Stouder.
The sheriff’s report adds that, unlike other pieces of heavy equipment rented by the Public Works Department, the county never had a specific rental contract for the skidder. When the investigator pressed Jim Stouder on that point, he said he "thought it was all covered” under the materials and services contract between the county and Jackson Luck. In addition, the sheriff’s report indicates that the county was never provided with maintenance records for the skidder.
Jackson told the investigator that no one from her company ever inspected the skidder to ensure it was mechanically sound before agreeing to supply it to the Benton County Public Works Department, according to the report. Instead, she said, the firm accepted the Stouders’ assurances that the machine was in good working order.
That opinion apparently was not shared by some of the county employees assigned to operate the machine.
Lonnie Wheeler, one of the men who worked with Neuman at the job site, was asked by a sheriff’s investigator for his initial reaction when he got his first look at the skidder.
“It’s an old piece of junk,” the report quotes him as saying.
Asked what he thought after operating the machine, Wheeler replied: “It’s a double piece of junk.”
In response to written questions from the Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Public Works Director Gary Stockhoff stated that the county was not responsible for maintaining the rented skidder. Stockhoff went on to state he didn’t know when the machine was last serviced or by whom, he didn’t know how often it was inspected for faults, and he didn’t know when the tires were purchased, according to the report.
The accident
Phase 1 of the road extension project had focused on the north side of the site, starting from the end of Starr Creek Road and working toward the middle. In the summer of 2019, the focus shifted south, to the Hells Canyon Road side.
The contract logging crew wrapped up its work at the job site in late July, leaving an estimated 14 to 16 loads of logs on the ground. On Monday, Aug. 5, members of the county road crew began the task of delimbing the downed trees, cutting them to length and hauling the logs to the landing for transport to the mill. Other work that week included clearing brush, hauling rock and beginning to cut in the new section of road.
According to the investigators’ reports, five different men worked at the Hells Canyon site that week. On Friday, Aug. 9, the crew was made up of Pete Neuman, Troy Parmalee, Erik Remington and Gary Calvery. Lonnie Wheeler had the day off.
Neuman started the day running an excavator, but after lunch he switched to the skidder to start pulling logs while Parmalee took over on the excavator. Remington was running a small bulldozer, and Calvery’s job that day was hauling brush.
Nobody saw the accident happen.
A little after noon, Remington told investigators, he realized he couldn’t see the skidder on the job site. Then he spotted tire tracks going off the side of the road and down the steep hillside. He told Parmalee to call 911 while he followed the tire tracks through a mix of young trees and heavy brush.
About 300 yards downslope, Remington found the skidder lying almost upside down, with all four wheels in the air. Neuman was lying underneath the big machine, lifeless.
Safety issues
All of the men assigned to the Hells Canyon-Starr Creek project were experienced heavy equipment operators, but it’s not clear how much training any of them had on operating skidders in general or the John Deere 540B in particular.
The county’s investigation found that several road crew members received some training from Jim Stouder on the skidder used in 2018, but there was no additional training on the new skidder prior to the 2019 work. The 2018 training was not documented, and no one could remember for certain whether Pete Neuman took part in those sessions. One employee recalled that workers got five to 10 minutes of hands-on training apiece in the county maintenance yard.
In their statements to investigators, county employees said they experienced a number of serious mechanical problems with the skidder from Jackson Luck.
It could be difficult to put the machine in gear, and sometimes the brakes would stick. The engine died frequently, often while the operator was trying to turn the skidder around, and when that happened the footbrake would stop working. If the machine was on a slope when the engine died, it would roll downhill and the operator would have to shift into neutral and restart the engine to get power back into the brakes.
Some employees developed a strategy of making sure they were uphill of brush piles or log decks before attempting to turn the skidder around, so there would be something to stop them if the engine died and the machine went into free roll. In some cases, they would try dropping the blade or the grapple to get the skidder to stop.
There were other problems, as well. The fuel gauge didn’t work. There was a hydraulic leak. While the front tires had plenty of tread, the rear set was bald and there were no tire chains with the vehicle.
In addition, the skidder had an aftermarket seat that was bolted to a block of wood and couldn’t be adjusted. The seat belt, which was knotted onto the mounting bracket, may have been too short to fit Neuman. “Remington said the seat belt barely went around him, so he knew Neuman wasn’t wearing it,” one investigator wrote.
Wheeler, who was running the skidder at the beginning of the week, told investigators that the engine died on him roughly 40 times on Monday. He was also having problems with sluggish shifting and sticky brakes.
Monday night or Tuesday morning, Wheeler reported the problems to Stouder, who came to the job site first thing Tuesday to examine the skidder. Wheeler said Stouder showed him how to get the brakes to release by putting the transmission in gear and pumping the brake pedal.
Wheeler ran the skidder again on Tuesday, but by the end of the day he couldn’t get it into gear at all. He checked the transmission fluid and found it was low. When he got back to the county maintenance yard, he told Stouder about the transmission problems.
Although Wheeler wasn’t at the job site the rest of that week, other employees said Stouder came back out on Wednesday and ran the skidder for a while to check its performance, then purchased a new transmission filter for the machine, which was installed by Parmalee. Hydraulic fluid also was added.
Stouder ran the skidder for about half an hour after the transmission filter was replaced and pronounced it “good to go,” according to Remington, who operated the machine later in the day. He told investigators the transmission was shifting properly, but he still had problems with the engine dying and the brakes going out.
On Thursday, the hydraulic system was leaking again, according to Parmalee.
Another county employee, B.J. Haley, recalled having a conversation on Friday morning with three of the men assigned to the Hells Canyon-Starr Creek project: Remington, Parmalee and Calvery.
“I asked how it was going,” he told the county’s investigator. “Erik (Remington) said it would be good if they could get the skidder to stop.”
A few hours later, Pete Neuman climbed aboard the skidder and motored off to pull some logs. The next time anyone saw him, he was dead.
Unanswered questions
Neither of the investigative reports reviewed by the newspaper spell out exactly what sent the skidder on its runaway course down the hillside that day in August.
The reports don’t rule out the possibility that Neuman suffered some sort of medical problem that caused him to lose control of the skidder. It’s possible that the medical examiner’s report might shed light on that issue, but the Oregon State Police Medical Examiner Division rejected a public records request for a copy of the report, saying it did not “rise to the level of public interest that would require disclosure.”
Nor is it completely clear just how much detail about the skidder’s mechanical problems the county equipment operators passed on to Stouder. For instance, there’s no indication in the investigators’ reports that anyone told him about the engine dying or the brakes failing on Friday morning, after the conversation the operators had with Haley.
In his own statements to investigators, Stouder stated that the complaints he got from the crew focused on the difficulty in shifting gears and that there was no mention of braking issues. He also said the engine didn’t die when he was operating the skidder.
Sheriff’s investigators attempted to interview Stouder in more detail, arranging an Aug. 28 meeting with Stouder and his attorney at the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Corvallis. After reading Stouder his Miranda rights, the investigators started by asking some general questions about his job duties with the county. When they asked how he found the skidder to rent for the work at Hells Canyon Road, the report states, Stouder started to answer but his attorney, Eli Brown, cut him off and took him out in the hallway for a private conference. When the two men walked back into the interview room, Brown announced that they would not be answering any more questions.
No charges have been filed in connection with Neuman’s death or Stouder’s actions in steering a government contract to his son while working on the county’s behalf. In response to a query from the newspaper, Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson said that his office did not have sufficient evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“Based on our review of (the sheriff’s) investigation of Pete Neuman’s death and the applicable law, we concluded that the evidence before us does not support a criminal prosecution,” he wrote in an email to the newspaper. “For this reason, criminal charges have not been filed in this case.”
The decision not to file criminal charges would not prevent Neuman’s family from seeking damages in civil court, but no lawsuit has been filed against the county to date.
Anticipating possible litigation, Benton County hired an outside investigator to review the accident, but County Counsel Vance Croney declined to release the results of that inquiry, citing attorney-client privilege.
Among the questions submitted by the newspaper that county officials refused to answer were these:
• Who or what is to blame for Pete Neuman’s death?
• What could have been done to prevent it?
• Why did the county agree to rent a piece of equipment owned by the road crew supervisor’s son?
• What is the county's policy on ensuring rental equipment is safe?
• Did Jim Stouder do enough to ensure that the skidder was safe?
• Did road crew workers on the job do enough to report safety/maintenance issues with the skidder?
• What disciplinary actions has the county taken in connection with this incident?
• What policy changes has the county made in the wake of this incident?
The aftermath
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the union representing the Benton County road crew workers, contends that the county failed in its duty to ensure the safety of equipment used on the job.
“It is our belief that Pete's death was preventable and that no one on the Benton County road crew or any crew should have been required to operate that malfunctioning skidder, especially in terrain like Hells Canyon,” Oregon AFSCME Executive Director Stacy Chamberlain said in an email to the newspaper.
“Everyone on Pete's crew did everything they could to safely complete that project. They reported the skidder's braking problems to their longtime manager Jim Stouder, they set up safety barriers, they did their best to stay in constant communication and they made sure that only the most skilled and cautious operators used that skidder. In this case, Pete was the most skilled, and taking that responsibility cost him his life.”
Since then, however, Chamberlain said the county has been responsive to AFSCME’s concerns, adopting most of the safety improvements demanded by the union and working to implement others. AFSCME is bringing in a national safety specialist at the end of this month to provide training to county workers and managers.
One more investigation remains to be completed. Oregon OSHA, the state’s occupational safety and health watchdog agency, is still looking into the incident. Croney told the newspaper that the results of that investigation are expected in the next few weeks.
According to the Benton County Public Works Department, construction on the Starr Creek-Hells Canyon road extension project is scheduled to resume this summer.
