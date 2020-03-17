Daycares remain exempt from school closures

All public schools in the state of Oregon are closed until April 28 by order of the Governor. The mandate comes as the latest effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 as governing bodies across the state declare a state of emergency.

Daycares, however, are not included in the closure mandate according to the Oregon Department of Education.

“Child care workers are essential to our workforce,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon in a statement from ODE. “I am thankful for the providers who continue to serve families during this uncertain time. Your work is just as important as doctors, nurses and other caregivers on the front lines.”

Childcare providers are also exempt from the new social distancing mandates outlined by Gov. Kate Brown on Monday that restricted gatherings over 25 people and ordered restaurants and bars to halt their dine-in options.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brown announced changes to policy that would ease the burden of childcare costs across the state, including eliminating co-pays for eligible families, increasing the income limit to $5,899 for families of four, and allowing childcare providers to continue receiving payments from DHS even if children cannot attend.