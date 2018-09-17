The acting dean of Oregon State University’s College of Forestry will continue to lead the college in an interim capacity while a search is conducted for a permanent dean, the university announced on Monday.
Anthony S. Davis has been acting dean of the College since January, when Dean Thomas Maness went on leave for health reasons. Maness died in July after a lengthy illness.
OSU announced it will launch an international search early next year to fill the dean’s position, which Maness had held since 2012.
As interim dean, Davis will head the College of Forestry and serve as interim director of the Forest Research Laboratory.
Davis came to OSU from the University of Idaho in July 2016 as associate dean for research and was promoted to executive associate dean a year later. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Brunswick and earned master’s and doctoral degrees from Purdue University.
“Anthony takes on the interim dean’s role with my full confidence that he will advance the college’s progress toward its goals, including the completion of the Forest Science Complex, as we prepare for an international search,” OSU Provost and Executive Vice President Ed Feser said in a news release.
The Forest Science Complex, Maness’ signature project as dean, was intended to be a showcase for next-generation engineered wood products but has been dogged by cost overruns and construction delays.
Originally targeted for completion in the fall of 2017 at a cost of $60 million, the project is now expected to be finished in the fall of 2019 and cost $79.5 million.