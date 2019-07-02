There's a bit of a showman inside Corvallis restaurateur Cloud Davidson, so the answer isn't completely unexpected when you ask him why he decided to dive in and rescue the Corvallis Red, White & Blue Riverfront Festival.
"It just seemed like it should go on," Davidson said in an interview. "The show needed to go on."
And so it will in Riverfront Commemorative Park in downtown Corvallis on Thursday, July 4 — months after the Corvallis Downtown Association decided to pull the plug on the event for a variety of reasons: It was becoming increasingly difficult for the association and its members to raise the necessary money from sponsors and recruiting volunteers had become a challenge.
Davidson said he understands the association's reasoning. "I totally respect their decision," he said. "It's not an easy thing to do."
And yet, he said, it seemed important that Corvallis should have some sort of festival along the river to mark Independence Day.
So he (and a group of sponsors and volunteers) got to work, building off the basic template that the association had developed over the years.
The basic format of the event will remain the same as in previous years, he said. "It's really the same sort of deal. We're just trying to keep it going."
So the event features a lineup of area bands, including The Regrettis, Guardian of the Underdog, The Creighton Lindsay Band and Yak Attack. The riverfront will also feature a variety of food and drink vendors, along with arts-and-crafts activities and family-friendly diversions.
One surprising challenge: lining up the food vendors. By the time Davidson and company started working on the event in earnest, earlier this year, many food vendors already had committed to different July 4 events. "We had to search far and wide for vendors," he said, but he's pleased with the final lineup.
As in previous years, the event remains free. "My thought was to make sure that it stays free, because that seemed to work well in the past."
Davidson said the budget for the event is about $15,000, but he hopes to grow that in years to come. (This year's event, unlike previous two-day festivals, is just a one-day affair.) And he hopes to strengthen the festival's relationship with the Corvallis Jaycees, who put on the annual fireworks show along the riverfront.
Thursday's festival begins at 11 a.m. and wraps up at about 10 p.m., when the fireworks show is scheduled to start.
Music begins at 2 p.m., with The Regrettis. Guardian of the Underdog follows at 4. The Creighton Lindsay Band takes the stage at 6 p.m. and Yak Attack closes the festival with its 8 p.m. show.
Davidson had special praise for key volunteers, including Jeb Dunlap, Rick Bennett and Frank Clark. The festival's title sponsor is Town & Country Realty and the event has attracted nearly two dozen other sponsors, "way generous folks in Corvallis who have allowed this to happen," Davidson said.