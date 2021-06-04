Damage control: OSU board members assisted Alexander in response to Title IX report

“While we have still not seen the report from the law firm, I have received information from a credible source tonight that the report will conclude that there was a failure of university leadership, including a failure to sufficiently fund the Title IX efforts,” Alexander said in the March 4 email.

The draft sent with the email was a far cry from the statement eventually released to the public the following night, though they both started with the same sentence: “I have been made aware that an external report by the law firm Husch Blackwell regarding LSU Title IX and sexual misconduct matters was released today.”

In the second and third paragraphs of the drafted statement, Alexander directly attacked the methodology used to compile the report.

“I understand from those who have reviewed the report that its content fully ignores the actions that I took to address sexual misconduct while president and chancellor of Louisiana State University,” Alexander wrote that start of the second paragraph.