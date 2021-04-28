Dam Proud Day takes on new meaning after year of pandemic struggles

After more than one year of unique struggles for students and the university at large, one of the major fundraising days at Oregon State University has taken on an amplified meaning.
Dam Proud Day, organized by the main fundraising arm of the university, the Oregon State University Foundation, returned Wednesday in the midst of budget shortfalls and increased concerns about food and housing insecurity throughout the university community. By Wednesday afternoon, the real-time ticker showing the number of gifts and total dollars raised flew past the inaugural 2019 total of $620,000.
Dam Proud Day did not happen as planned in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The fundraising push also serves as a time for various parts of the OSU community, from academics to athletics, to celebrate accomplishments and advancements in various fields while asking people to donate for future endeavors. Some donors give relatively small gifts, while others give thousands of dollars to funds of their choice, but all play an important role, according to Kristin Watkins, vice president of donor engagement and chief marketing officer for the foundation.
Watkins said that of the approximately 70 funds being featured on the Dam Proud Day webpage, around 80% of them directly benefit students. By 5 p.m. Wednesday, with seven hours left on the clock, more than $800,000 had already been raised since midnight, when Dam Proud Day officially started.
“It’s as much about engaging our community as it is about raising money,” Watkins said. “We also know that the community has definitely experienced challenges over the course of the last year, and we’re looking forward to a great day of engagement and building a culture of philanthropy at the university.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
The figure for totals donated will not be finalized until later this week, but Watkins said she was checking the site regularly throughout the day to see the unofficial total climb.
“What we (at the foundation) see this day as is an opportunity to really bring the community together, to celebrate all that OSU is doing and accomplishing, and to showcase to our alums and parents and friends that there are ways for them to give to the university that is really personally meaningful to them,” Watkins said.
One of the groups donors had the option to fund, the Human Services Resource Center, or HSRC, received special attention from the student government, or ASOSU, House Projects Committee recently. The HSRC provides a number of services to students in need, including food, laundry facilities, educational materials and more.
“The funds that the HSRC have really can’t keep up with the need for these programs,” said Kathy Hu, graduate representative in the student government and member of the House Projects Committee. “ASOSU’s involvement really is to just help promote this fundraiser, both within the Oregon State community and to the Corvallis community, as well.”
The House Projects Committee specifically partnered with the HSRC to promote Beavers Fight Hunger, an initiative focused on fighting food insecurity at OSU and OSU-Cascades by securing more resources for food pantries on both campuses. People who want more information on the fundraiser or would like to donate can visit https://bit.ly/3gO5M74.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.