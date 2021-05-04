Dam Proud Day raises more than $1 million for OSU funds with pandemic relief headlining

Oregon State University’s Dam Proud Day brought in more than 4,000 gifts from 48 states and 11 countries totaling more than $1.1 million last week, the university announced Tuesday.

The second Dam Proud Day, a 24-hour fundraising event hosted by the OSU Foundation, beat the total raised during the inaugural Dam Proud Day in 2019 by more than $500,000. The foundation says the majority of the proceeds will directly benefit students, including more than $130,000 raised for students experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

“The Oregon State community has a great deal to be proud of,” Interim President Becky Johnson said in a press release. “The philanthropy provided as part of Dam Proud Day demonstrates that Beaver Nation is all in for our students and OSU’s land grant mission in Oregon and beyond. Thanks to this incredible outpouring of philanthropic support, OSU will be aided in advancing student progress to graduation, assisting students impacted by the pandemic and helping to serve the public.”

Dam Proud Day, largely virtual this year, allowed donors to select from more than 70 funds across the university.