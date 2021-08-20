Daily COVID Update: Oregon hits 3,000 deaths

Oregon recorded its 3,000th COVID-19-related death, per the Oregon Health Authority’s Friday report. There were 2,187 new cases across the state, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 252,977.

There were 866 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 21 from the previous day. There are 241 patients in ICU beds, which is 15 more than the previous day’s report. As of Friday morning, there were only 39 adult ICU beds available out of 670 total.

There were no new deaths in Linn or Benton counties, though the mid-valley recorded 127 new or presumptive cases on Friday. To date, there have been 3,867 cases recorded in Benton County and 7,393 in Linn County. Benton’s death toll is 22 while Linn’s is 82.

There were 9,559 new doses of COVID vaccine added to the state’s immunization registry. To date, more the 2.3 million Oregonians have completed a vaccine series. Nationally, 170 million people are considered fully vaccinated.

Nationwide, there were 135,494 new cases reported to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, with 962 new deaths. The seven-day case rate per 100,000 population is 276.1. There have been 624,213 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

