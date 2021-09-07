Daily COVID Update: 54 new deaths reported over Labor Day weekend

There were 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since Friday, according to the latest release from the Oregon Health Authority. There were 54 new deaths recorded over the Labor Day weekend. The new caseload brings Oregon’s total cases to 289,649.

There were 56 cases linked to Benton County and 302 linked to Linn County, per OHA data. Benton County has now had 4,264 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, while Linn has recorded 9,155. The number of deaths attributed to Benton County is 23, while Linn’s is 83.

There were 1,140 patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms across Oregon, with 300 patients occupying ICU beds. Both are decreases from the previous OHA report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were no specifics about the latest deaths related to COVID in Tuesday press release. Information about where each casualty lived will be included in a future press release. Oregon’s death toll from the virus now sits at 3,302.

Vaccination efforts

There were 3,329 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 6. That figure encompasses vaccines issued on prior days as well. The seven-day running average of new vaccinations is now 8,705 per day.