Daily COVID Update: 54 new deaths reported over Labor Day weekend

There were 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since Friday, according to the latest release from the Oregon Health Authority. There were 54 new deaths recorded over the Labor Day weekend. The new caseload brings Oregon’s total cases to 289,649.
There were 56 cases linked to Benton County and 302 linked to Linn County, per OHA data. Benton County has now had 4,264 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, while Linn has recorded 9,155. The number of deaths attributed to Benton County is 23, while Linn’s is 83.
There were 1,140 patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms across Oregon, with 300 patients occupying ICU beds. Both are decreases from the previous OHA report.
There were no specifics about the latest deaths related to COVID in Tuesday press release. Information about where each casualty lived will be included in a future press release. Oregon’s death toll from the virus now sits at 3,302.
Vaccination efforts
There were 3,329 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 6. That figure encompasses vaccines issued on prior days as well. The seven-day running average of new vaccinations is now 8,705 per day.
Oregon has vaccinated 2,661,365 individuals. Of those, 2,427,352 are considered fully vaccinated, leaving about 234,000 of that total who have yet to complete their full vaccination series. Oregon has now vaccinated 73.1% of all individuals 18 and older. Oregon still has to vaccinate about 193,000 more people to reach the 80% mark of all adults.
National figures
There have been 47,728 new cases reported nationally so far this week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 40,085,811. There were 242 new deaths recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the national toll to 647,461.
Nationwide, 75% of the population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 176.7 million individuals are considered fully vaccinated.
