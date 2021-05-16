 Skip to main content
Daily COVID-19 update; Linn County surpasses 5,000 cases
  • Updated
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 23
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 507

Total cases Oregon: 195,684

New cases Linn County: 39

Total cases Linn County: 5,017

New cases Benton County: 7

Total cases Benton County: 3,127

New cases U.S: 28,692

Total cases U.S.: 32,753,426

New deaths Oregon: 2

Total deaths Oregon: 2,587

New deaths Linn County: 0

Total deaths Linn County: 68

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 20

New deaths U.S.: 415

Total deaths U.S.: 582,769

New vaccinations Oregon: 23,075

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,538,850

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,591,802

Hospitalizations Oregon: 339 (up 7 from Saturday)

ICU beds in Oregon: 82 (up 7 from Saturday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

