Daily COVID-19 update: Benton County has highest vaccination rate in Oregon

Benton County has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate of any county in the state, with 67.1% of those 16 and older vaccinated, according to figures from the Oregon Health Authority released on Monday.
Linn County was far behind, with 47.6% of its population vaccinated.
In Benton County, 55,035 residents are vaccinated, while only 48,759 people in Linn County have been vaccinated. Linn County needs nearly 18,000 more people to get the jab to reach 65%.
In order for counties to move to Oregon's low risk level, at least 65% of residents 16 and older must have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Statewide, most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when 70% of residents 18 and older receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 310
Total cases Oregon: 195,882
New cases Linn County: 17
Total cases Linn County: 5,034
New cases Benton County: 7
Total cases Benton County: 3,134
New cases U.S: 17,724
Total cases U.S.: 32,771,733
New deaths Oregon: 3
Total deaths Oregon: 2,590
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 68
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 20
New deaths U.S.: 307
Total deaths U.S.: 583,074
New vaccinations Oregon: 23,929
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,561,036
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,591,802
Hospitalizations Oregon: 342 (up three from Sunday)
ICU beds Oregon: 81 (down one from Sunday)