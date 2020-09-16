Da Vinci Days calls it quits

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Da Vinci Days, the iconic Corvallis festival that mixed art, music, science and technology in a whimsical manner for nearly 30 years, has closed down.

Carole Hobrock, executive director of the event, made the announcement Wednesday. Hobrock cited challenges amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the board agreed unanimously that there was no clear financial path forward.

“As a nonprofit, we are competing with many others for available grants and sponsorships,” said Hobrock, who has served part time as the executive director of the organization since 2016.

“Many of our sponsors are struggling to keep their own businesses afloat, and several have suspended their 2020 support with no clear view of when, or if, they will be able to help us again. Others who have donated this year have indicated that ongoing support at the same level, if at all, is unlikely.”

The festival also was forced to cancel a planned fundraiser featuring Portland-based band Pink Martini, a longtime festival supporter and participant.

The show was originally set for April of this year and rescheduled for January, but the continuing coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to call off the event entirely.