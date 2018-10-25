Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson is getting a raise.
Haroldson, who has served as the county’s top prosecutor since 2007, was granted an increase in his county stipend by the Benton County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 16.
The decision increases the stipend from $33,250 a year to $44,985 a year. Haroldson asked for the $11,735 increase to bring his total compensation back into line with that of the county counsel, in accordance with county policy.
The increase is retroactive to July 1.
While district attorneys in Oregon are state employees, the counties they serve typically supplement their state salary with additional funds.
Haroldson’s current annual salary from the state is $105,360. The stipend increase brings his total pay from both sources to $150,345 a year, plus benefits.