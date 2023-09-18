Cycle Oregon's 33rd "Classic" ride wrapped up Saturday, Sept.16, at Albany's Timber Linn Memorial Park. It was the last iteration of the multiday ride.

It was also the first and last time Albany was the site of the start and finish of the over 400-mile route, which this year took cyclists — from Oregon and beyond — through the state's wine country and along its scenic and rocky coast.

Volunteers and city and state officials were happy to celebrate the route's last leg from Alsea to Albany for the 1,000-plus participating riders like Jon Kraft. He was one of the first cyclists to cross the finish line late Saturday morning.

It was the Vancouver, Washington resident's 10th Cycle Oregon ride, and he was particularly taken with the journey from Toledo to Newport, seeing lighthouses and stopping to spot whales and seals.

"It was one of the best days I've had on a bike," Kraft said.

While Cycle Oregon will continue organizing other, shorter rides, its flagship weeklong route is one Kraft will miss.

"I'm all for change, but it's a little sad," he said.

He sped across the finish with fellow rider and San Diego resident (and Manzanita, Oregon native) John Seeley, who praised the volunteers for their support, as well as the warm reception from the towns along the route.

He was also taken with the scenery.

"I'd hate to tell people with cars this, but some of the roads we went on, if you just went there for a drive, you'd see parts of Oregon that you've never seen in your life that are phenomenally beautiful," Seeley said.

Volunteers at the finish line, including Albany Visitors Association members and students from the Corvallis High School Spartan Robotics team, cheered and rung cowbells and tambourines as riders approached.

Cyclists pedaled through a metal frame used at robotics team competitions, now adorned with faux-wine grapes and blue and white ribbons to honor the Oregon coast and wine theme.

But wine wasn't the big-draw beverage at the finish line.

In fact, a last-minute crisis was averted the day before, when it looked like cyclists wouldn't be getting a particular drink that has been a staple of Classic journeys for more than 20 years: chocolate milk.

It was a problem Mayor Alex Johnson II and Albany Visitor Association Executive Director Rebecca Bond needed to solve before the finish on Saturday.

"You should have heard the groans when we announced we weren't going to have any," Johnson said, adding that no nearby stores had the volume they needed for their sure-to-be thirsty riders.

Fortunately, the mayor crossed paths with Albany's state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, who procured 1,100 cartons of lactose-free chocolate milk from the Oregon Dairy Association — all within 24 hours.

Boshart Davis was happy to keep the tradition alive and show riders from around Oregon and beyond the Pacific Northwest what the city has to offer.

"We want them to leave Albany with a smile," she said.

For Sharon Ewing-Fix, a longtime Cycle Oregon volunteer and Longview, Washington resident, it was a busy week working on the ride's site team.

After volunteering with the organization for 15 years, watching the final Classic ride has been a bittersweet experience.

"It's always been like going to summer camp and seeing old friends and meeting new friends," she said.