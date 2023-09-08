It all started with a letter from an Ashland innkeeper to a columnist at the Oregonian.

In that letter, the innkeeper suggested that a town-to-town, long-distance bike ride through Southern Oregon would be a boon for rural businesses.

It was a modest beginning for an ambitious idea that led to Cycle Oregon's inaugural and ambitiously titled "Classic" ride in 1988, which attracted more than 1,000 riders on a weeklong journey from Salem to Brookings.

Pedal forward three decades, and Cycle Oregon now has more than 30 Classics under its belt, bringing avid cyclists each year across the country (and globe) to Oregon roads.

And this year — for the first time in the nonprofit's history — Cycle Oregon's flagship ride will start and finish in Albany.

Sadly, it will also be Cycle Oregon's last Classic ride. Ever. (Just our luck, huh?)

To be clear, this wasn't Albany's fault. It was more a "it's-not-you, it's-me" type of situation.

Too steep to ride

According to Cycle Oregon's Executive Director Steve Schulz, the costs to organize these weeklong, 300- to 400-mile road trips (including meals, fuel, showers, bike repairs, wine and beer gardens, a massage tent, and whole host of other amenities and services) became too steep.

"The expenses are just exponentially higher than they all were before," Schulz said.

"It's becoming too high for us to be able to make an impact," he added, which is the ultimate goal of Cycle Oregon's rides, besides connecting riders to different Oregon towns and scenic roads.

The nonprofit, through the Oregon Community Foundation, has awarded more than $2.7 million in grants, raised from ride proceeds, to community organizations across the state, according to Schulz.

Central to Cycle Oregon's mission is promoting the vitality of rural towns through its long-winding bike rides that bring economic boosts to communities along routes — a task that's become more challenging post-pandemic and in the era of annual wildfires.

This year's ride

This year's Classic, which begins 6:30 bright and early Sunday, Sept. 10 starts at Timber Linn Memorial Park and takes cyclists who registered for the event on a 400-plus-mile round trip through the mid-Willamette Valley and the state's mid-coastal region.

Riders will first travel north to Carlton, then east to Cloverdale, south to Toledo and Alsea, and then finally back up to Albany, wrapping up the last-ever Classic ride six days later, Saturday, Sept. 16.

For Schulz, Albany's selection as this year's Classic's launching point (and final destination) was as much about novelty as it was about logistics.

"It was great to be able to put a new community into it," he said.

It was a pleasant surprise for Albany local and Cycle Oregon volunteer Eric Judah, a retired captain with Oregon State Police.

Judah has volunteered with Cycle Oregon since 2010 as a law enforcement liaison, working with police agencies along designated routes to help ensure traffic and bike safety.

With the ties he's formed across Oregon at OSP, it was a natural fit, Judah said. But even as an experienced state trooper, Cycle Oregon's routes placed him along roads he's never set wheels on before.

"I just saw so much of Oregon than I probably ever would have," he said, fondly recalling riding along Crater Lakes's scenic, 30-plus mile Rim Drive, which climbs more than 7,000 feet in elevation — among many other routes he's ridden.

"My last job with OSP, I had a couple of detectives, and we had a big joke: 'OK, what road haven't you ridden your bike on,'" he said.

As part of the safety patrol, Judah has ridden Classic routes straight through for seven years on a bike, though now he and his team ride motorcycles to ensure rapid responses.

He's pumped for this year's route, but sad that it's the last. He'll miss the weeklong comradery that forms during each Classic trip.

"It's a fun time," he said.

Bridging the gap

While the wheels will stop spinning for Cycle Oregon's flagship ride, that doesn't mean the nonprofit will discontinue other, smaller road events, like its shorter Weekender or Gravel Rides.

"We're still going to be out there," Schulz said.

Cycle Oregon's mission to support rural communities also continues. For Schulz, part of that mission is breaking down the urban-rural divide and highlighting the commonalties between city dwellers and rural community members.

"The bicycle for me is a tool. The event itself is how we get people together and have fun and realize that," he said.