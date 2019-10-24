Oregon State University is hosting a lecture on cybersecurity at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St.
The free talk features retired Marine Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart, former deputy commander of the U.S. Cyber Command.
His 60-minugte lecture is titled “Defend the Internet – Cybersecurity: Protecting the Fifth Domain.”
Stewart graduated from Western Illinois University in 1981 with a degree in history and was commissioned in the Marine Corps the same year. He earned master’s degrees in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College and in national resource strategy from the National Defense University. He retired from the Marines earlier this year.
The talk is sponsored by OSU’s Office of Information Security.