Cutting edge tech: Albany company makes 3D printed medical models for surgery practice

Yeah, the business was started with profits from selling phosphorescent jewelry.

It’s come a long way from those humble origins, however, and after years of research and development — and a move to Albany in July 2020 from the medical hub of Houston — the company is finally preparing to launch.

The models they produce aren’t hard plastic, like you may have seen of other 3D printed models. Instead, they are made of silicone and hydrogel that mimics realistic organ tissues. The idea is to make it as close to the real surgery as possible, so the organs have layers and even bleed when they’re cut into.

Not only can the company produce realistic organs, they can even use scans of a patient’s specific liver or kidney so doctors know specifically where a tumor or some other feature would be when they do the procedure for real.

The Zanevelds gave the example of Dr. Jeffrey Tomaszewski in New Jersey, who needed to prepare for a risky and complex kidney surgery. The patient only had one kidney, which had developed a massive tumor. The procedure would need to be done in less than 30 minutes, so the stakes were incredibly high.