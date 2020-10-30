Cumberland raises funds to purchase property

The nonprofit group that has been working for over a year to move a historic Albany church a few miles down the road announced on Friday that it’s one step closer to its goal.

The Cumberland Events Center released a statement noting that, after a successful fundraising event hosted by Springhill Cellars, the nonprofit has secured funds to purchase the church’s new property.

For more than a year, the group has been attempting to move the historic church from its current location just down the road to 520 Pine St. After several presentations before the City Council, the group and the city came to an agreement: the nonprofit could have the church for a nominal fee if it could move it to a different city-owned property which the group agrees to purchase.

The new location is made up of four city parcels, the first of which will house the church after the group pays the city $69,000. The remaining three will be leased while construction and upgrades take place through the remainder of this year and next before also being purchased for $207,000.

“Although the pandemic has made fundraising more challenging, the group intends to reach its goal and relocate the building by next spring,” a statement from Cumberland Events Center read.