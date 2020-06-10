Cumberland decision heads down the road again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The effort to move the historic Cumberland Church down the road came before the Albany City Council on Wednesday and after several motions, the decision on whether it will be possible was the only thing that moved down the road.

For more than two years, the Cumberland Community Events Center — a five-member board hoping to save the 1892 building has been trying to move the structure from city-owned property at the corner of Main Street and Santiam Road to city-owned property at the corner of Main Street and Pine Street.

On Wednesday, the group came before the Council to give an update and to get a firm answer on whether the church could be moved to the second location.

According to recommendation from city staff, the group could purchase one of the four lots on Pine and Main and lease the remaining three while they move and add on to the church over the next two years.

The logistics, however, sparked several questions — and motions — from the Council.