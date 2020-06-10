Cumberland decision heads down the road again

The effort to move the historic Cumberland Church down the road came before the Albany City Council on Wednesday and after several motions, the decision on whether it will be possible was the only thing that moved down the road.
For more than two years, the Cumberland Community Events Center — a five-member board hoping to save the 1892 building has been trying to move the structure from city-owned property at the corner of Main Street and Santiam Road to city-owned property at the corner of Main Street and Pine Street.
On Wednesday, the group came before the Council to give an update and to get a firm answer on whether the church could be moved to the second location.
According to recommendation from city staff, the group could purchase one of the four lots on Pine and Main and lease the remaining three while they move and add on to the church over the next two years.
The logistics, however, sparked several questions — and motions — from the Council.
Discussion circled on whether the group had promised to buy the church from the city for $1 after receiving its non-profit status. The group became a 501 (c) 3 in November 2019 but has not purchased the building — a sticking point for at least two councilors.
Public Works Operation Director Chris Bailey explained that staff did not request the group purchase the building because, at that point, the city would own the land and the group would own the building, causing a legal headache over liability and responsibility.
The group hopes to move the church by next March, renovate it and add additional structures to be used as a community center and rental hall by 2023.
The council eventually agreed to have staff bring back an agreement between the city and the non-profit group to purchase one lot and lease the other three. The agreement would also have a deadline for the church to be moved and for the group to begin paying all expenses related to the church.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.