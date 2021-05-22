Cumberland Community Events Center celebrates building's 129th birthday, last before it's moved

The Cumberland Community Events Center held a celebration honoring the 129th birthday of the building it’s housed in on Sunday — likely the last such celebration before the repurposed Presbyterian church is (literally) picked up and moved down the street at the end of August.

The mostly outdoor celebration featuring performances by the Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers’ Association, tours of the church and refreshments, drew dozens of community members. While the star of the show was the building itself, the event also served to inform the community about the history — and future — of the community center.

It was the community atmosphere showcased Sunday that Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Events Center board, has missed throughout the pandemic and sought to preserve. After nearly one and a half years of inactivity at the site, Eaton is excited to start rebuilding the community atmosphere the space was able to foster prior to the pandemic.

“The human element and the history is what it’s all about,” Eaton said. “The feeling of community, the building of community. That starts with people meeting each other and having a common experience and coming again to that location because it means something.”