Cumberland Church to move Sept. 16

The Cumberland Church is officially set to move locations on Sept. 16, but on Thursday, to prepare the historic building for its journey, the steeple was removed from the structure.

"I thought it went really smoothly," said Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Events Center. She acknowledged that it was strange to see the church without its spire, though.

"It looks really different," Eaton added.

The church will be moving from its current spot on Main Street to a block away at Santiam Road and Pine Street. Until then, the steeple will be left on site in a protective housing, Eaton said.

The hope is that the church can be remodeled and transformed into a community center for weddings and other gatherings.

“It needs to impact the community in a positive way,” Eaton said.

She hopes that the building can be used as a hub for community members — a place where people can meet and form connections. Eaton envisions the church holding classes for families and children. These could be anything from art classes to nutritional courses. She added that the direction the church goes in will be impacted by community input and what they want to see.