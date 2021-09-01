Cumberland Church to move Sept. 16

The Cumberland Church is officially set to move locations on Sept. 16, but on Thursday, to prepare the historic building for its journey, the steeple was removed from the structure.
"I thought it went really smoothly," said Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Events Center. She acknowledged that it was strange to see the church without its spire, though.
"It looks really different," Eaton added.
The church will be moving from its current spot on Main Street to a block away at Santiam Road and Pine Street. Until then, the steeple will be left on site in a protective housing, Eaton said.
The hope is that the church can be remodeled and transformed into a community center for weddings and other gatherings.
“It needs to impact the community in a positive way,” Eaton said.
She hopes that the building can be used as a hub for community members — a place where people can meet and form connections. Eaton envisions the church holding classes for families and children. These could be anything from art classes to nutritional courses. She added that the direction the church goes in will be impacted by community input and what they want to see.
The community is a big reason the church is moving in the first place. According to Eaton, holding events like a Halloween party during the pandemic has played a crucial role in the funding for the move.
Eaton said the money needed for the project came from donations from the community. She attributes events held in the church for the reason so many people donated.
“People saw the potential,” she said. “Sometimes the community doesn’t know they need something until they experience it.”
The city of Albany purchased the church in 2000 to have it removed for a traffic project. As the state of the building started to decline, community members decided they wanted to do something about it. In 2008, Eaton started working with the church. She quickly fell in love with the old architecture and the beauty of the building.
She herself has experience in taking old buildings and remodeling them while still preserving their history. Eaton pulled over when driving through Albany when she saw the house that she lives in today. She ended up getting lost in the city looking for other historical pieces.
In 2018, the Save Our Cumberland Association formed with the hope of preserving and ultimately moving the church. Now, the five-member Cumberland Community Events Center board is excited to see their years of work come to fruition.
“We were just regular everyday people from different communities that wanted to make a difference,” Eaton said.
In 2019, the group officially became a nonprofit and in December 2020, the Cumberland Church officially became a historic building by Oregon’s State Historic Preservation Office.
Securing funds for the move has been the biggest accomplishment so far. The city of Albany will sell Cumberland Church to the board for $1. Eaton said this could happen any time before or on Sept. 16.
The new piece of land is part of a four-lot parcel. The group purchased one lot for $69,000. The plan is to lease the other three lots before ultimately buying them for $207,000. The agreement is a three-year lease. Eventually, Eaton hopes to build an additional building to be used for events on the property. She hopes the restoration project will be completed by 2023.
The move is expected to take six to seven hours. Emmert International Moving Company is handling the moving process and will begin around 8 a.m. The building will travel down Santiam Road and be moved about 1,200 feet towards Pine Street near Eleanor Hackleman Park.
There will be a road closure along Santiam Road from Main Street to Pine Street. Delays are expected for those traveling in the area. There will also be detours around the move site.
Eaton hopes to have a small celebration following the church’s move at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. She’s working on getting food, music and more for the gathering at the parking lot of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Sixth Avenue. All our welcome to attend and celebrate the milestone.
For Eaton, the finalized move date is a culmination of years of challenges.
When that day finally comes, Eaton will feel relieved. She’ll be one step closer to remodeling the historical building she has come to love. She urges community members to get involved with different aspects of Albany, including the Cumberland Church.
“Meet people outside of your everyday life,” she said. “That’s how a city grows. That’s how new people move in. Broaden your community, broaden your mind.”
She even hopes to see some children at the event following the move so they can see the significance of saving a historical building.
“I hope to grow some new preservationists,” she said.
Maddie Pfeifer can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_