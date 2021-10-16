Cumberland Church set to move Sunday

The Cumberland Church is set to move on Sunday, following a long journey to get Albany's historic building placed on a new plot.

Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Events Center, said Pacific Power, Emmert International and Union Pacific have all signed on to the Sunday move date.

The church was supposed to move on Sept. 16, but the date was pushed back after moving company Emmert International said they didn’t have enough personnel to handle the job. New move dates were set, but more problems arose.

Coordinating with the railroad and local businesses forced the move to be postponed multiple times throughout September and October. It was ultimately decided that the event would have to be on a Sunday because nearby businesses would lose power during the move.