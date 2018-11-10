Albany's historic Cumberland Church has been chosen by Restore Oregon as one of the most endangered places in the state for 2019.
Representatives from the organization came to the church at 401 Main St. last month to assess its value and needs. The designation means the church will now receive the organization's help and support as the Save Our Cumberland Association works to find a way to restore it.
Built in 1892, the Cumberland Church features Queen Anne architecture and has served six different denominations of Albany residents through its history.
The church is one of 12 sites chosen by Restore Oregon. Winners were announced Nov. 2 at the ROA annual gathering held in Portland. Save Our Cumberland Association President Emma Eaton and Researcher Camron Settlemier were there to accept the nomination.
The City of Albany owns the church and its property but is not willing or able to restore the deteriorating building. Demolition has been discussed, but the city has indicated it is willing to work with the association to see if the building can be moved and restored.
The Save Our Cumberland Association has begun a fundraising campaign to save the building and bring it back to life, with a goal of enhancing the historical atmosphere of the area and transforming the church into a location for special events in Albany.
For more information, contact Jill Van Buren, spokesman, Save Our Cumberland Association, 541981-9973, or see the group's website at http://saveourcumberland.org.