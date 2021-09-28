Cumberland Church move pushed back, set for Thursday

The Cumberland Church is tentatively set to move this Thursday, according to Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Events Center.

The historic building was originally set to move on Sept. 16, but that date was pushed back to Tuesday due to a lack of personnel to handle the job. Emmert International Moving Company is handling the transport. Eaton said the additional delay was again due to the moving company not being ready.

The Cumberland Church will be transported 1,200 feet down Santiam Road. The move is expected to take around six to seven hours, and there will be a road closure along Santiam Road from Main Street to Pine Street. Travel delays are expected in this area and there will be some detours along the move site.

