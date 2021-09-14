Cumberland Church move date pushed back to Sept. 28

The Cumberland Church will be moving on Sept. 28 instead of the original date of Sept. 16.

According to a press release from the Albany Visitors Association, Emmert International Moving Company cited a “lack of personnel to make the move safely” as the reason for pushing the date back.

The historic building will be moved 1,200 feet from Main Street down Santiam Road to its new location on Pine Street.

“I’m disappointed, but I’m used to rescheduling things,” Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Events Center said.

The move has been a long time in the making, following years of planning, fundraising and coordinating with the City of Albany.

The move is expected to take six to seven hours and will begin around 8 a.m. There will be a road closure along Santiam Road from Main Street to Pine Street, so travel delays are expected. There will also be some detours around the move site.

Following the move on Sept. 28, there will be a celebration at 6:30 p.m. with food and music. All our welcome to attend and celebrate the milestone.

