Cumberland Church gets the OK to move

The historic Cumberland Church was given a thumbs up to move a few thousand feet down the road.
Albany’s Landmarks Commission OK'd the plan Wednesday, crossing one of the last approvals off the list for the Cumberland Community Events Center — the non-profit working to restore the church.
Currently, the church — and the land it sits on — is owned by the city. The group recently bought another city-owned piece of land just down the road to move the church onto for $69,000. But due to a complicated legal web of ownership, the group had to first purchase the land, find a company to move the church, gain approval to move the church and once the church is ready to be moved, the city will sell the church to the group for $1.
The basement will not be part of the move.
The piece of land at Santiam and Pine is actually part of a four-lot parcel. The group purchased one parcel for $69,000. The other three can be leased by the group to access the church and utilize construction equipment before ultimately being purchased as well for $207,000. According to the group, it hopes to have the church moved by next year and has contacted Portland company who has assured them it is possible.
A draft agreement from the city’s attorney’s office includes a clause in the agreement that would allow, but not obligate, the city to buy the property back if the church is not moved.
The Cumberland Community Events Center must purchase the remaining property within three years.
