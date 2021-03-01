Cumberland Church effort moves to design phase

The effort to relocate and restore the historic Cumberland Church in Albany has moved onto the design phase after more than two years.

The nonprofit group undertaking the project, Cumberland Community Events Center, announced last week that it has assembled a team that includes K&D Engineering.

"(We) have engaged a multi-disciplined design team to develop detailed plans for the move," the group said in a statement released last week. "(We) will be submitting site and foundation plans to the city for review and approval in the coming weeks."

The church is currently housed on city property 401 Main St. SE, but the plan is to move it to another parcel of city-owned land just down the road at Santiam and Pine.

The new property is made up of four parcels; the group purchased one parcel for $69,000, and the other three can be leased by the group to access the church and utilize construction equipment before ultimately being purchased as well for $207,000.

However, the group cannot purchase the church until it is moved from its current location. Once it's moved, a nominal fee will be agreed upon, according to the city.