Cumberland Church deal 30 days away from close

The Cumberland Church is about a month away from beginning what could be a very long journey.
The historic building, constructed in 1892, has been the center of an effort by non-profit Cumberland Church Events Center for more than a year.
Currently, the church sits at the corner of Main Street and Santiam Road and is owned by the city. The group offered to buy the church and turn it into a community gathering place but COVID-19 hindered fundraising efforts and back-and-forth between the group and the council dragged on for months.
During Wednesday's city council meeting, city attorney Sean Kidd informed the council that the first step in the process was about 30 days out.
“They’ve exercised their option to purchase the first property for $69,000,” Kidd said of the non-profit.
The land purchase is the first in a carefully timed four-step process. The group must first purchase the property the church sits on from the city. It then has to lease the church building, and hopes to lease the adjoining three parcels to use during construction on the project. The final step is to purchase the actual church.
“I don’t want to sell the building until they are at the sight ready to move it,” Kidd said. “And the reason is if we sell them the building before hand and they can’t move it it’s not as simple as us taking the building down.”
To tear the building down or alter it in anyway, the city would have to go through a circuit court proceeding because at that point, it would no longer own the land the church sits on.
The plan is to move the church just down the road to the other city-owned property on Pine Street. The Cumberland Church Events Center said it may be able to move the church by next March and begin renovations that would see an additional building on the property and the ability to use the facility as a community center and rental hall by 2023.
According to Kidd, the title report on the property the group is purchasing has been sent to both their attorney and city staff. The deal is expected to close within 30 days.
