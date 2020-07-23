Culture cash: Mid-valley groups hope to share in COVID relief funds

Albany’s carousel wasn’t part of the first allocation of COVID-19 relief funds targeted to arts and cultural organizations, but Peggy Burris said she’ll be in line for the next round.
“At this time I'm looking to apply for any grants that will help us out here at the carousel,” said Burris, the executive director of the Historic Carousel & Museum at 503 First Ave. W.
She’s not alone. The Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature voted July 14 to approve a $50 million relief package for Oregon’s cultural organizations, and mid-valley groups are hoping for a cut.
The funding is coming from Oregon’s $1.4 billion share of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund and is meant to help ease the impact that COVID-19 restrictions have had on Oregon’s arts and cultural communities.
About half of the $50 million already has been allocated. The board of directors for the Oregon Cultural Trust is scheduled to meet Aug. 6 to create a plan for equitable distribution of the rest of the funds statewide.
The first plan meeting had been scheduled for Thursday but has been postponed, said Carrie Kikel, communications manager for the Oregon Cultural Trust.
The idea is to create a plan that makes sure the cultural opportunities in every geographic region in the state benefit from the funds, Kikel said.
Kikel said any nonprofit cultural organization in Oregon may apply, including community fairs and festivals, but eligibility rules for their applications have not yet been determined.
“First the plan has to be approved, and then the application will be created,” she said.
“We know people are very eager to hear,” she added. “We’ll turn it around as fast as we can.”
Kikel said it’s her understanding applications will be submitted to the Oregon Cultural Trust and that funding will be distributed through county and tribal cultural trust organizations.
Applicants likely will have to answer questions about their budgets and losses under the restrictions of the pandemic. That information will be used to determine funding.
“We are mandated to administer funds by Sept. 15,” Kikel said.
For-profit and nonprofit organizations in Oregon shared in the first set of grants, which were announced following the July 14 vote.
Nine organizations, including the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Pendleton Roundup, received direct grants totaling $14.3 million.
Kikel said another 78 organizations coordinated with the Legislature through the Independent Venue Coalition to share in another $9.7 million.
The Majestic and the Whiteside theaters in Corvallis were the only organizations in Linn or Benton counties to share in the funding available through the Independent Venue Coalition total. The Majestic will receive $94,500, paid in monthly installments of $13,500, and the Whiteside will receive $37,100, paid in installments of $5,300.
Jimbo Ivy, theater supervisor for Corvallis Parks & Recreation, said The Majestic’s money will be used to support online and streaming activities. Since March, the organization has put on 36 virtual shows that have brought in a collective 30,000-plus viewings.
Jen Waters, executive director of The Whiteside, said her allocation will go toward staffing.
“We’re just trying to do anything we can to basically pay our staff and stay afloat while we can’t really make money,” she said.
In Albany, arts organizations say they’re eager to hear more about applications for the rest of the funding, which is targeted at nonprofits, including fairs and festivals.
“I intend to apply for ACT,” said Dean Keeling, president of Albany Civic Theater. “We would like help with our monthly expenses while we have no income. Without income our reserves reduce each month and that is not sustainable forever.”
The carousel reopened to the public on June 11. But Burris said the building is still limited to the number of people it can hold at once, and some volunteers have not been ready to come back. That’s led to shorter hours — the carousel is now open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily — and party room rentals can have just 10 people.
Burris said the carousel doesn’t have any major projects it’s funding right now, but grant money would help with keeping the doors open and the lights on.
“Right now, it’s just the day-to-day bills, since our revenue is down, since we’re limited on rentals, we’re limited by how many people are in the building. People aren’t totally coming back yet and feeling safe about that,” she said.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide mandate that took effect March 17 banning all public gatherings of 25 or more people and effectively shutting down any business or organization not considered “essential.” Businesses have since been allowed to reopen, but as of July 13, with coronavirus cases still rising, indoor social gatherings have been limited to 10 people.
The restrictions have taken a heavy toll on Oregon’s art and cultural venues, shutting down museums, galleries, theaters, festivals and public performances. The closures also severely curtailed those groups’ usual fundraising events.
The Oregon Cultural Trust did a survey of 330 Oregon cultural nonprofits earlier this year and reported participants projected a collective loss of $40 million and average losses of $121,281 by June 30. More than half of the respondents said they have annual revenues of less than $250,000.
Although the application rules aren’t yet complete, Kikel said keeping doors open and lights on for Oregon’s cultural and artistic opportunities is what the grant funds are about.
“What are people doing when they’re stuck at home? They’re reading. They’re listening to music. They’re watching movies,” she said. “Culture always helps us through difficult times. It’s the glue that keeps us together as Oregonians.”
