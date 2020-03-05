CSD unveils proposed boundary changes

Superintendent Ryan Noss will submit a report to the Corvallis School Board on proposed school boundary changes at a meeting scheduled for 6:30 tonight at the Western View Center, 1435 SW 35th St.
The school board will hear public comment at the meeting but will not vote on the proposed boundary changes until April 9.
A task force, which has been meeting more or less weekly since mid-December, made its final recommendation for boundary changes on Tuesday. The process is aimed at equalizing enrollment between the district’s two high school feeder systems.
Linus Pauling Middle School, which feeds Corvallis High School, currently has 804 students as compared to 616 at Cheldelin Middle School, which feeds into Crescent Valley High. The district is projecting that disparity will continue to increase if school boundaries aren’t changed.
The task force recommendation would primarily affect some neighborhoods in northwest Corvallis that are part of the Jefferson Elementary School catchment area.
Graduating Jefferson students currently go on to Linus Pauling and then Corvallis High, but the task force is proposing that Jefferson students in the affected neighborhoods go to Cheldelin and Crescent Valley instead.
You have free articles remaining.
The affected areas include rural neighborhoods on either side of Oak Creek Drive in the northwest corner of the city; the area north of Harrison Boulevard, west of 36th Street, and south of Witham Hill Drive and Circle Boulevard; and the southeast half of an area bounded by Circle Boulevard, Kings Boulevard, Walnut Boulevard and Witham Hill Drive.
The task force made a number of recommendations about how the changes should be implemented, including:
• Make the changes in the 2020-21 school year for students entering sixth grade.
• Let students currently at Linus Pauling Middle School continue to Corvallis High School.
• Give Jefferson students impacted by the boundary changes priority if they want to transfer to Hoover Elementary.
• Offer incentives for students to transfer to Cheldelin Middle School.
Other recommendations involved changes to the district’s dual language immersion program and giving students in the Linus Pauling catchment area priority in the lottery for Franklin School.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.