CSD unveils proposed boundary changes

Superintendent Ryan Noss will submit a report to the Corvallis School Board on proposed school boundary changes at a meeting scheduled for 6:30 tonight at the Western View Center, 1435 SW 35th St.

The school board will hear public comment at the meeting but will not vote on the proposed boundary changes until April 9.

A task force, which has been meeting more or less weekly since mid-December, made its final recommendation for boundary changes on Tuesday. The process is aimed at equalizing enrollment between the district’s two high school feeder systems.

Linus Pauling Middle School, which feeds Corvallis High School, currently has 804 students as compared to 616 at Cheldelin Middle School, which feeds into Crescent Valley High. The district is projecting that disparity will continue to increase if school boundaries aren’t changed.

The task force recommendation would primarily affect some neighborhoods in northwest Corvallis that are part of the Jefferson Elementary School catchment area.

Graduating Jefferson students currently go on to Linus Pauling and then Corvallis High, but the task force is proposing that Jefferson students in the affected neighborhoods go to Cheldelin and Crescent Valley instead.

