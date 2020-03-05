CSD eyes boundary shift

Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss departed from the recommendations of a task force on school boundary changes Thursday night.
Rather than carving up the Jefferson Elementary School catchment area to equalize enrollment between the district’s two middle and high schools, Noss told the school board during an emotionally charged meeting, he thinks Jefferson should stop sending graduates to Linus Pauling Middle School and Corvallis High School and send them to Cheldelin Middle School and Crescent Valley instead.
Noss recommended that the change go into effect in 2020-21, with fifth-graders who graduate from Jefferson at the end of next year entering sixth grade at Cheldelin, with some exceptions as allowed by transfer policy. He said students currently enrolled at Linus Pauling should be allowed to finish middle school there and move on to Corvallis High School. Students in the Life Skills program also would be allowed to continue on that track.
The task force’s recommendation to split the Jefferson district, which was announced late Tuesday, created an enormous amount of angst among families with kids in the Jefferson and Linus Pauling districts, many of whom were among the overflow crowd at Thursday’s school board meeting.
More than two dozen people, including elementary and middle school kids and their parents, urged the board to reject that plan during a public comment period that dragged out for more than 90 minutes. There were even some members of the task force who spoke out against the proposal, and no one spoke in favor of it.
Most of the objections focused on the desires of students to stay with the friends they’ve had from elementary school as they moved into the higher grades. There were also concerns about long bus rides and the inability to walk or bike to neighborhood schools. And there were complaints from parents with preschool children who had bought homes based on current district boundaries.
Jason Young, who served on the boundary review task force, drew loud applause for what he called a “minority report” that went against the group’s recommendation. He argued that the group had flawed enrollment data that gave a skewed picture of the actual situation at the two middle schools and said the district should address its transfer policies before redrawing district lines.
“I can’t in good faith recommend any boundary change because I honestly have no idea if it will make the situation worse or better,” he said.
“Don’t do a boundary change now,” he urged the board. “Do a policy change first, then come back and do a boundary change a year from now.”
The superintendent presented his alternative proposal after everyone who wished to speak had had their say. He began by thanking the task force for its work and acknowledging that the group, which had been meeting since mid-December, was working with flawed data.
Over the past two days, Noss added, he had looked at a different set of numbers and drawn a different conclusion. The best way to reduce overcrowding at Linus Pauling without splitting up friend groups or overly disrupting families, he said, is to shift all of the Jefferson catchment area to feed into Cheldelin and Crescent Valley.
He also noted that his own children had gone to Jefferson and stressed that he didn’t take the redistricting question lightly.
“No superintendent wants to do a boundary adjustment, and no superintendent wants to do a boundary adjustment for a community he has been a part of,” Noss told the board.
“At the same time, we have a challenge and a problem, and I have to help you solve it.”
No decision on the boundary change proposal was made Thursday night. The school board is scheduled to vote on the matter at its April 9 meeting. The board will continue to accept comment on the matter until then.
