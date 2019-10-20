A crowded field of five candidates for the open seat in Ward 7 of the Corvallis City Council has made its pitches to the public.
And we’ll find out Nov. 5 which one has earned the greatest trust from precinct voters.
The candidates participated in their third forum in 10 days Sunday, with Linda Gearhart, Paul Shaffer, Susan Walenza and Lucas Letelier on hand for an event at the Harding Center that was sponsored by the Harding Neighborhood Association, The fifth candidate, Brad Longman, had to cancel because of a work-travel commitment.
The Nov. 5 winner will be sworn in and take office in mid-November once the results of the election have been certified.
The seat has been vacant since Bill Glassmire resigned eight months into his third term after suffering serious injuries in a July 10 bicycle incident. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber announced Glassmire’s resignation at the Aug. 5 council session.
Benton County election archives show that no Corvallis council race since at least 2000 has included this many candidates. Gazette-Times research shows that six council races in the period have been conducted with three candidates, most recently the 2018 Ward 3 race in which incumbent Hyatt Lytle won reelection in the South Corvallis precinct against Rachell Hoffman and Mika Goodwin.
It has been a campaign in which huge differences have not emerged among the five contenders. And the tone has been civil with candidates often noting agreement with each other.
Letelier, a small-business owner and wage worker, expressed the strongest concern about climate change.
“The reality is we are facing a climate catastrophe,” he said, noting the possible migration of climate refugees to the mid-valley. “I worry about it on a daily basis. I don’t want to feel powerless. I want to pitch in and try to help.”
Gearhart, a semi-retired minister and social worker, made the strongest pitch to tackle homelessness.
“We need to solve some of these problems,” said Gearhart, who praised the First Congregational United Church of Christ for its decision to allow 16 homeless persons to camp on its property. Gearhart called for port-a-potties in parks and more programs to treat mental health issues.
Shaffer and Walenza focused heavily on growth and housing, as they did in the Oct. 16 forum at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Both agree that it’s critical that the city update its comprehensive plan. Both also noted the challenge of working with House Bill 2001, the new law that when implemented in July 2022 will essentially eliminate the single-family housing zone.
Walenza, a retired teacher, said she thinks the city should work with the Legislature, noting that Corvallis occupies a unique niche because it is a university town with different challenges.
“We need balanced growth that understands and respects the value of neighborhoods and the community,” said Shaffer, a retired technical and policy analyst. “Housing trumps everything else in Corvallis these days, but we need to remember the issues that go along with that … sustainability, livability, traffic and the environment.”
Benton County voters approved “ranked choice” voting for large candidate fields in November 2016, but the measure will not affect the Ward 7 race because it only can be used for Benton County Board of Commissioners seats.
The council currently has a 5-3 female majority. A win by Gearhart or Walenza would make the council two-thirds women.
Gearhart’s chances might be affected by the fact that she is not in the Benton County voters’ pamphlet.