The city of Corvallis is set to experience perhaps its most wide open election race this century.
Five candidates have submitted the paperwork and required signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5 ballot for the special City Council election for Ward 7.
Bill Glassmire resigned Aug. 5 from the northwest Corvallis ward for health reasons after suffering serious injuries in a July 10 bicycle incident.
On the ballot in a bid to replace Glassmire are Paul Shaffer, Brad Longman, Susan Walenza, Linda Gearhart and Lucas Letelier.
Benton County election archives show that no Corvallis council race since at least 2000 has included this many candidates. Gazette-Times research shows that six council races have been conducted with three candidates, most recently the 2018 Ward 3 race in which incumbent Hyatt Lytle won re-election in the South Corvallis precinct against Rachell Hoffman and Mika Goodwin.
Other recent three-person races include:
2014, Ward 8: Frank Hann defeated Carl Price and Tracey Yee.
2012, Ward 7: Bruce Sorte defeated John Detweiler and Paul Woods.
2002, Ward 1: Vicki McRoberts defeated James Ward and David Wester.
2002, Ward 8: Betty Griffiths defeated Judy Corwin and Bjorn Warloe.
2000, Ward 5: Rob Gandara defeated Jerry Larson and Janet Ranzoni.
Technically, there were three candidates on the Ward 5 ballot in 2012, but candidate Anthony Stumbo withdrew after the ballots were printed. Mike Beilstein won the race, which also included Kenny Davidson.
Also on the Nov. 5 ballot in Benton County is Measure 2-124, a countywide issue which if approved would form a 911 emergency services taxing district.
The complicated process to send the measure to the voters required seeking support from 14 taxing jurisdictions countywide. The current dispatch center in the law enforcement building in Corvallis has a budget that pays for 17 employees. The new district, if approved, would pay for 24 dispatchers, four supervisors and establish a reserve fund for equipment and facilities upgrades.
The rate for the new district is 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, but Corvallis Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman said he plans during the early years of the district to use just 45 cents of it. The tax increase would raise approximately $3.7 million per year countywide. Having the 65-cent limit is seen as a way to help make it easier for the district to grow with the population. The aim of the new district is to improve response times.
There are two issues on the ballot in Linn County. Voters in the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District will cast ballots on Measure 22-179, which if approved would authorize $16 million in general obligation bonds that would allow the district to pay for a fire station, emergency apparatus and equipment, and facilities.
Also, voters in the Lyons-Mehama Water District will pass judgment on a $4.8 million general obligation bond measure that seeks to finance capital costs of the water system.
Ballots will be mailed to voters on or about Oct. 16.