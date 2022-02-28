Crisis response at heart of Corvallis' CORE team

As the need for emergency crisis response grows, an intervention program is taking root locally. At the halfway point of the pilot, officials say some success can already be seen.

Known as CORE, the Crisis Outreach Response and Engage team is currently composed of Corvallis police Officer Trevor Anderson and mental health professional Alyssa Giesbrecht of the Health Department. CORE launched this past summer and aims to resolve tense situations without jail or the emergency room by drawing on crisis-intervention techniques.

CORE’s mission focuses on collaboration between law enforcement and mental health to provide trauma-informed care to those experiencing a mental health crisis while ensuring the safety of responders, the person in crisis and the community. One goal is reducing repeated calls for service regarding the same individuals.

It’s been six months since the Corvallis Police Department and the Benton County Health Department teamed up on the crisis intervention pilot program. Last week, city officials were briefed on the yearlong program’s progress, and the county is slated for an update at its meeting Tuesday, March 1.

At the Feb. 22 City Council meeting, CPD Chief Nick Hurley said crisis response is more than a buzzword — it’s a real issue locally and nationally. Calling himself and Dannielle Brown, county behavioral health deputy director, a dynamic duo, Hurley applauded the partnership between the police and the Health Department.

“We wanted to be really thoughtful about how we were responding, who we were responding to, and how we were engaging with people in the community,” Brown said at the meeting. “While also supporting community members that felt like they were unsafe.”

Giesbrecht comes from Benton County Behavioral Health. Along with her experience in mental health, she has a criminal justice bachelor’s degree and a counseling master’s degree.

Anderson is a longtime law enforcement professional who coordinates crisis intervention training and teaches crisis response at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

During the past four years, Corvallis PD calls for service involving or related to mental health increased significantly from 951 in 2018 to 1,512 in 2021, according to Hurley. From July to December 2021, the department responded to 777 calls with a mental health aspect, 268 of which were reviewed by CORE for opportunities to offer assistance.

Hurley said of the 268 mental health calls reviewed, 55% were resolved on scene with services or resources provided. He said 26% of people refused services or resources, and 14% couldn’t be located. Only 3% were taken to the hospital and 1% were arrested, according to Hurley.

“I think part of the challenge with mental health services is they really are voluntary by nature,” Brown said. “Even when someone rises to the level of harming themselves or someone else and gets placed on a hold of any version, they still have the capacity to refuse care and treatment.”

With only two team members, CORE is not the primary responder to calls for service. However, Hurley said CORE responded to 27% of mental health calls in its first six months. He added Corvallis police officers are well-versed in crisis intervention training already, calling CORE a new resource for diverting people in crisis from jail or the hospital.

“The CORE team has the ability to spend more time on a call for service, specific to the individual, and they’re not attached to the radio for calls for service,” Hurley said. “They have done a lot of warm handoffs to other groups and been able to share time with the person – sometimes that’s all that’s needed.”

Answering a question about the potential role of Benton County’s planned crisis center, Brown said that future piece of the local system would fill a crucial gap. She said in many cases, law enforcement takes people in crisis to the hospital because there are no other options. The crisis center will be a possible intermediary.

“Our goal is to keep people out of the hospital who don’t need to be in the hospital,” Brown said.

Hurley said CPD is working toward having all of its officers trained for crisis intervention. To date, he said 130 officers in the region have attended the training, including 66% of CPD officers who are certified in Crisis Intervention Training, which is a 40-hour mental health crisis response program.

Hurley added CPD is working on a grant for an advanced crisis de-escalation training the agency will be hosting on behalf of Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. He said it’s the first run of the new model, which is designed for those who already completed basic CIT.

“I think we’re seeing a difference nationally when officers have the training and the understanding of why we do something different,” Hurley said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.