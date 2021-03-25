Crime impacted by COVID-19, staffing levels in Albany

Crimes were up in Albany in 2020 but calls for service were down thanks to COVID-19 restrictions and lower staffing levels attributed to budget woes.
According to the 2020 crime report, property crimes were up, and arson, vehicle theft and robbery increased.
“Almost everyone saw crime, specifically violent crime, go up in the U.S.,” said Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden. “Some was COVID-19 and some was staffing related.”
In Albany, there is currently about 1.09 sworn officer positions per 1,000 residents, but a looming budget crisis is headed to city hall this spring. Public safety funding is, like nearly everything else, at risk of seeing additional cuts.
According to Harnden, several factors affect the crime rate including budget constraints, difficulty in hiring officers and COVID-19.
“It’s impacted our ability to stay ahead of crime,” she said of the challenges.
In March 2020, Gov. Kate Brown issued a stay at home order that restricted travel, closed restaurants and retail and kept kids out of classrooms to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Between March 13, 2020 and April 18, 2020, Albany Police said traffic citations dropped by 88.24% when compared to the same time period the year prior.
The change, Harnden said, can be attributed to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition to more people staying home, officers attempted to limit contact when possible.
That also accounts for a drop in service calls, Harnden said.
In 2019, APD fielded 46,606 calls while that number dropped to 36,966 in 2020.
“That had mostly to do with a drop in proactive activity by officers,” Harnden said. “That specifically is linked to COVID.”
And those less serious, but common crimes like shoplifting, saw an increase by serial offenders in part due to COVID-19 as well.
Social distancing requirements mandated fewer individuals be housed in the county jail.
“Jail bookings,” Harnden said, “dropped based on COVID spacing needed in the Linn County and Benton County jails. Based on spacing criteria, low level offenders were cited and released in the field when they would have normally been booked into jail for repeated offenses.”