Crime impacted by COVID-19, staffing levels in Albany

Crimes were up in Albany in 2020 but calls for service were down thanks to COVID-19 restrictions and lower staffing levels attributed to budget woes.

According to the 2020 crime report, property crimes were up, and arson, vehicle theft and robbery increased.

“Almost everyone saw crime, specifically violent crime, go up in the U.S.,” said Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden. “Some was COVID-19 and some was staffing related.”

In Albany, there is currently about 1.09 sworn officer positions per 1,000 residents, but a looming budget crisis is headed to city hall this spring. Public safety funding is, like nearly everything else, at risk of seeing additional cuts.

According to Harnden, several factors affect the crime rate including budget constraints, difficulty in hiring officers and COVID-19.

“It’s impacted our ability to stay ahead of crime,” she said of the challenges.

In March 2020, Gov. Kate Brown issued a stay at home order that restricted travel, closed restaurants and retail and kept kids out of classrooms to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

