Family members of a Tangent woman killed in a crash have filed a $9 million lawsuit alleging negligence and wrongful death.

Peggy Marie Redinger, 72, died after she was t-boned in June 2022 coming through an Albany intersection.

Dexter resident Garet Roger Skelton, 20, was traveling north on Pacific Boulevard in a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 at around 12:30 p.m. when he collided with Redinger’s 1992 Dodge Dakota pickup headed west on Ellingson Road, according to the Albany Police Department.

Officers arrived to find several people around Redinger’s heavily damaged truck trying to help, a police report state, including an off-duty medic who crawled in through the passenger side to attempt lifesaving chest compressions. The report notes he initially felt a pulse, but it stopped by the time police arrived.

Spilled grocery bags and burst cartons of milk indicated Redinger had been on a shopping run before her death.

A witness who was behind Redinger in traffic told police they had a green light for a protected turn to the south when the crash happened.

Interviewed by police at the scene, Skelton said he was doing around 50 mph and had a green light for the intersection, and that he didn’t see Redinger until it was too late. He wasn’t sure if she had stopped at the intersection before pulling through or she just went straight through into his lane.

Skelton was headed to a drug test for an internship, according to the police report, and did not show any signs of impairment. A breath test came back negative for alcohol and a search of Skelton’s phone did not show evidence of distracting messages or calls at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit, filed in May in Linn County Circuit Court, asks for $5 million for pain and suffering and $4 million for wrongful death as well as $6,837 in damages related to legal and funeral costs.