The Wiley Fire burning east of Sweet Home is 5% contained, according to a Friday, Aug. 11 agency news release.

Officials say crews are working to secure and control the perimeter around the 220-acre blaze, and the next 36 hours will be critical to preparing the area for upcoming heat and windy conditions, according to the release.

Firefighters are working to strengthen the existing line before it's tested by high temperatures, dry conditions and wind, which can increase fire behavior, potentially creating challenges for personnel.

Level 1 and level 2 evacuation orders remain in place. For more information on evacuations, you can visit the Linn County Sheriff's Office website at www.linnsheriff.org/.

Officials are urging the public to respect all closures, including the closure at Green Peter Reservoir, so firefighters can focus on containing the fire.

Another way to help firefighters is to practice wildfire prevention, like following fire bans. Currently, campfires of any kind are not allowed on the Willamette National Forest, according to the release.