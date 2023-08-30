The Wiley Creek Fire, first reported Aug. 7 on the Sweet Home Ranger District near Buck Mountain, has reached 90% containment.
The 245-acre wildfire is burning 9 miles southeast of Sweet Home in Linn County.
An update from the U.S. Forest Service issued Tuesday, Aug. 29 says 14 personnel are assigned to the fire and containment lines remain secure. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Firefighters continue patrolling and monitoring containment lines with three local engines around the fire perimeter to extinguish any remaining hot spots. Mop-up operations will continue until a season ending event such as heavy rain, the Forest Service reports.
A cooling, moistening trend is expected across the area while onshore flow continues with generally west winds, according to the Forest Service, and a low-pressure system moving toward the area may bring light rain.
“The available fire resources are sufficient to hold the fire under these anticipated weather conditions,” a Forest Service news release states.
A closure order is in effect on the Forest Service land in the Wiley Creek Fire area. However, all evacuation levels have been lifted. Air quality information and maps are available online at fire.airnow.gov and wildlandfiresmoke.net.
Currently, there are no campfires of any kind allowed on the Willamette National Forest.
Cody Mann covers public safety and justice in Linn and Benton counties. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.