A lawsuit against the city of Albany over a deadly amateur aircraft crash is moving ahead in court.

Two men were killed in the July 2021 crash. The family of a passenger on the doomed aerial excursion claims city negligence led to his death. The plane was hangered at the Albany Municipal Airport, which is owned and managed by the city.

Elizabeth and Haley Irish, wife and daughter of Matthew Irish, filed a $10 million wrongful death and personal injury civil lawsuit in July 2022 against Albany and airport operator Infinite Air Center as well as Charlene and Bret Kizer, family members of the pilot in the crash, Charles “Chuck” Kizer.

Court documents show the claims against the Kizer family members have since been dismissed by the judge. A third-party complaint from the city of Albany against Kizer’s estate was also dismissed.

Kizer was flying a North Wing Mustang 3 ultralight aircraft with Irish aboard. The latter's wife and daughter were watching the fatal flight from their yard when the amateur pilot banked into a turn, then plummeted into a Millersburg field, killing both men.

A pre-trial hearing was held Monday, July 24, and another one is slated for November. Albany officials first discussed the possibility of litigation in a closed-door meeting in December 2021, three weeks after receiving a tort notice, which often serves as a precursor to a lawsuit.

The notice specifically named airport managers Robb Romeo, Chris Bailey, and Jon Goldman, but the city staffers were not individually named in the lawsuit complaint. Following the December 2021 discussion, the City Council had voted to indemnify — cover the legal costs for — the three employees.

Mayor Alex Johnson II recused himself from that vote due to a pre-existing relationship with the claimant, according to a statement from City Manager Peter Troedsson.

The Irish family’s attorneys allege Kizer lacked the skills and qualifications to legally or safely operate an aircraft, particularly one carrying passengers, also alleging city staff and Kizer family members should have acted to stop Kizer from flying, noting he was a member of the Airport Advisory Commission who should have known and followed regulations.

The lawsuit alleges Kizer’s plane was unsafe and not airworthy.

The mayor was reportedly a close friend of Irish, whose wife served as his political campaign manager. The men also officiated high school football together. Johnson commended Kizer for his service to the community after the crash.

Kizer was a longtime amateur pilot, though he did not have a pilot’s license, which is not required to fly ultralight aircraft.

The U.S. Ultralight Association, an organization for enthusiasts, indicates on its homepage that the type of aircraft in question is designed for a single occupant only.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board states that after flying over his home nearly a mile north of the airport, Kizer continued east for around 3 miles before turning left to fly over Irish’s home in the dusky but clear evening sky.

Elizabeth and Haley watched and recorded as the joyride instantly turned into a horrific scene. The aircraft banked left tightly into a nearly 90-degree turn, presumably for another pass over the Irish home, but the left wing continued tilting downwards as the ultralight dropped out of the sky and crashed.

A final report regarding the crash has not yet been released. A request for National Transportation Safety Board records was filed in December 2021 and ultimately declined in October 2022 due to the ongoing status of the investigation.

At the time, the agency cited an “extensive backlog” as the reason for overrunning its 20 working day deadline to respond.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Benton County Circuit Court, but the defendants successfully requested a change of venue to Linn County, where the events of the crash took place. It’s a distance of 11 miles, and court documents show disagreement between the parties about convenience and a tainted jury pool.

The plaintiff’s attorneys argued that Benton was the appropriate setting for a trial because Elizabeth and Haley Irish live in Corvallis, a portion of Albany falls within Benton County, and because of concerns about impartiality and the “high potential for publicity in Albany.”

In arguing to remain in Benton County, the plaintiff’s attorneys accused the city of stirring up a “public frenzy” by releasing a partial copy of the tort notice to press members who filed record requests for the item. They allege the city tried to “shape the narrative” in its favor.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in November.