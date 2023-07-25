A pair of fires at an old mill site in Sweet Home had firefighters working into the evening on Monday, July 24.

Sweet Home Fire District crews were dispatched at around 8 p.m. to the northern area of the mill site at 2210 Tamarack St., finding flames upwards of 15-feet high on arrival, according to a news release from the agency.

The fires were burning within around 200 feet of homes on Willow and Vine streets, prompting a first alarm for additional units as well as assistance from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the release states.

By 8:50 p.m., both fires were knocked down and under control, according to the release, which states the Department of Forestry deployed a bulldozer by 9:40 p.m., putting a fire line around the burned areas.

Sweet Home fire crews cleared around 10:20 p.m., while Forestry remained at the scene to finish the dozer line, the release states. Sweet Home responded with six fire apparatus in addition to four units from the state.

“Although we weren’t in a red flag warning, this fire proves how fast these incredibly dry fuels will burn regardless of heat, wind and humidity,” the release states. “Please use extreme caution this summer.”

The Sweet Home Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

