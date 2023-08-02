Park volunteers and city staff are on alert after someone sawed valuable pieces off a tree in an Albany park.

Sometime in the past week or so, a tree on the Eagle Trail in Takena Landing Park was robbed of four burls — somewhat rounded outgrowths of tissue on trunks and branches — estimated to be worth $9,200.

Burls are sought after by furniture makers and woodworking artists for their intricate, unique inner grain patterns, and are targeted by wood poachers who either sell them or use them to produce goods.

Cutting burls off allows insects and disease attack more easily, often meaning a death sentence for an otherwise healthy tree, experts say.

“I think it was likely a chainsaw,” said Jay Sharpe, natural resources specialist with the city. He manages the city's urban forest, parks and natural areas.

With the tree in question tucked pretty far back on the trail, and the theft maybe occurring at night, it’s possible nobody would have heard the chainsaw noise. But the park is well served by volunteers, so the cuts were likely discovered quickly.

A multi-stem tree, one of the burls was cut from a stem that is broken and looks more like a tall stump. Three other cuts were made on another stem. There’s not really anything that can be done once a tree suffers wounds like this, Sharpe said, it’s just a matter of time.

“I think the vandalized stem is pretty much a goner,” Sharpe said. “The best case scenario is the stem that wasn’t touched lives on for a while longer.”

Sharpe said he doesn’t believe any other Albany parks have been hit yet, noting the rarity of burls and the difficulty in finding them.

Corvallis had a similar situation occurring in Willamette Park with someone sneaking into the park after hours and hauling off hundreds or thousands of dollars’ worth of maple burls, leaving damaged and dying trees in their wake. The thefts seemed to have abated in the wake of media coverage.

“We don’t know if it’s a copycat or the same people,” said Laura Hawkins, Albany Police Department spokesperson. “We’re encouraging the public that if they see anything suspicious in a park — especially after hours — to take photos, call us immediately. We would love to catch this person or people.”

One thing that’s not clear but could be a clue for observant citizens: burls can be quite heavy, so moving them could require more than one person or perhaps some sort of mechanical assistance.

Hawkins said if you see someone in the process of cutting into park trees, call 911. If you hear chainsaws after around 3 p.m. or see suspicious activity in the parks, call the non-emergency line at 541-917-7680.