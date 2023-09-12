A 25-year-old Lebanon resident stands accused of stealing a car from a dealership and a game console from Walmart.

Kyle Dean Jayne was arrested Monday, Sept. 11 on charges of assault, reckless driving, theft, criminal mischief and unauthorized motor vehicle use, according to a Lebanon Police Department news release.

Police allege Jayne drove off from Primasing Motors, 211 S Main St., in a stolen Audi S5 Sportback sedan that he had previously test-driven. He was identified by his driver’s license, the news release states.

Tips led officers to the stolen Audi in the Walmart parking lot on South Santiam Highway, where citizens tried to stop Jayne from leaving a parking spot. The kerfuffle resulted in one person suffering nonlife-threatening injuries when the car lurched forward as Jayne fled the scene, according to the news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Officers then learned Jayne had also allegedly stolen a PlayStation 5 gaming console from Walmart before he fled, the release states.

Jayne was found in the Audi near the intersection of Camellia Drive and Snowbird Street and arrested, according to the release, which notes the car suffered minor cosmetic damage in the Walmart parking lot. The game console was reportedly recovered unopened in the back seat of the car.

The car and console were released back to the respective businesses.

Currently held at the Linn County Jail, Jayne was arraigned Tuesday on counts of second-degree assault, theft and criminal mischief as well as reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jayne has an open case from August for driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to appear in Linn County. He was previously convicted of fourth-degree assault in Polk County.