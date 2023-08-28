An 18-year-old from Sweet Home faces felony charges for accused sex crimes.

Kobe Joshua Tyree was arrested in July for second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. The sexual abuse charge was upped to first-degree in an indictment filed Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crimes fall under Measure 11 and carry a minimum combined sentence of 175 months, about 14 1/2 years.

The indictment alleges Tyree touched and penetrated the genital area of a victim who was incapable of consent due to being mentally incapacitated and/or physically helpless at around 12:38 a.m. July 8 at a Sweet Home residence on Santiam Highway.

The victim told police she was asleep when the alleged crimes took place but woke up during, according to court documents. Tyree disputed the accusation, saying he went into the victim’s room to get her phone and a vape pen, the documents state.

Tyree is currently held at the Linn County Jail on a $30,000 security. He’s scheduled for court hearings Sept. 8. and Sept. 20.